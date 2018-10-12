Image caption The two bodies were found less than half a mile apart in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent

A murder investigation has been launched after the bodies of two men were discovered less than half a mile apart on the same afternoon.

Staffordshire Police were called to reports of a body near the allotments by Leonora Street in Stoke-on-Trent at about 13:20 BST on Thursday.

A second body was then found at an address 0.3mile (0.5km) away in Barnfield Road at 15:50.

Ch Insp John Owen said the force believes it was "an isolated incident".

He added: "I want to really reassure the community that we don't believe we're looking for anyone else."

On Thursday evening, the force asked the public to get in touch if they had any "outwardly-facing CCTV or dashcam footage in the neighbourhood".

The force said the deaths are being treated as unexplained but "appear to be linked".