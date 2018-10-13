Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man is local to the area

Residents of a three-storey block of flats are being evacuated by police after a man climbed onto the roof.

Staffordshire Police said officers were called to an address at Ashfields Court in Newcastle-under-Lyme at 10:38 BST.

Police said the man is local to the area, and that negotiators, along with firefighters and paramedics, have been sent to the scene.

The area has been cordoned off and police have advised the public to stay away.