Girl, 13, dies after being hit by car in Tamworth
- 15 October 2018
A girl who died after being hit by a car in Staffordshire has been named by police as 13-year-old Jorja Deborah Fisher.
Police said she was hit by a Hyundai Tucson on the River Drive junction with Fazeley Road, Tamworth, on Friday evening.
"Jorja suffered serious injuries" and died in hospital a short time after the crash, the Staffordshire force said.
The teenager's family is being supported by specialist officers.