Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to Gloucester Grange in the early hours of Sunday

A man has been charged with attempted murder over an attack on a 77-year-old at a sheltered accommodation complex.

The male victim sustained head injuries at the premises on Gloucester Grange, Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, on Sunday.

Simba Muguti, 28, of Seabridge Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme, is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.

He also faces two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of carrying an offensive weapon, police say.