Man charged over Newcastle-under-Lyme retirement flat attack
A man has been charged with attempted murder over an attack on a 77-year-old at a sheltered accommodation complex.
The male victim sustained head injuries at the premises on Gloucester Grange, Clayton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, on Sunday.
Simba Muguti, 28, of Seabridge Lane, Newcastle-under-Lyme, is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.
He also faces two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of carrying an offensive weapon, police say.