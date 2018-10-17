A Staffordshire Police officer has been sacked after admitting to drink-driving.

Zoe Cullen, 45, a Hanley police officer from Leek, pleaded guilty in August at Derby Magistrates' Court to driving a motor vehicle above the prescribed alcohol limit.

The offence took place in Leek on 6 January.

At a police hearing earlier there was a finding of gross misconduct and she was dismissed with immediate effect.

Chief Constable Gareth Morgan, from Staffordshire Police, said: "Officers and staff are held to a high standard which the public rightfully expect.

"It is clear this officer has fallen below the standard expected and the circumstances warranted her dismissal with immediate effect."

Cullen was suspended from duty whilst misconduct proceedings took place, the force said.

At the August court hearing she was also banned from driving for a year and fined £1,161, including costs.