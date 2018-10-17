Men named in Burslem linked deaths' inquiry
Two men found dead less than half a mile apart on the same afternoon have been named by police.
Robert Goodwin, 57, was discovered near allotments in Burslem, Stoke-on-Trent on 11 October. Nathan Bates, 19, was then found in a house nearby.
Mr Bates' death is being treated as a murder, while Staffordshire Police said Mr Goodwin's death is unexplained.
The BBC understands Mr Goodwin is an ex-partner of Mr Bates' mother. Police have confirmed the deaths are linked.
The results from post-mortem tests are being analysed.
Mr Goodwin was found near the allotments on Leonora Street at about 13:20 BST.
Follow-up inquiries led officers to finding Mr Bates' body in a house on Barnfield Road at around 15:30 BST, the force said.
Officers are continuing to search Grange Park and anyone with information is urged to contact the force.