Stoke & Staffordshire

CCTV appeal over slaughtered goat in Rugeley

  • 23 October 2018
CCTV of the man Staffordshire Police are seeking Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Staffordshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man in connection with its investigation

Police have released a CCTV image of a man in connection with their investigation into a slaughtered goat.

The animal was stolen from farm property on Yoxall Road in Rugeley, Staffordshire, before being killed, the Staffordshire force said.

It was taken at about 20:40 BST on 6 October, with the theft reported a day later, after the goat's body was found in the Fradley area.

Police are seeking help to identify the man in the CCTV footage.

In a statement, the force said: "We understand the theft of an animal can be a very emotive experience, so we would ask that anyone with information does not take matters into their own hands and instead contacts the police to assist."

