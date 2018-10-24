Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Eamonn Doyle was jailed for 26 years for his "sickening crimes"

A man who raped two young girls has been sentenced to 26 years.

Eamonn Doyle raped and assaulted his victims, who were under the age of 13, between 2002 and 2017.

The 66-year-old, of Coulthwaite Way in Rugeley, Staffordshire, was found guilty on seven counts at Stafford Crown Court on Monday. He was jailed for 24 years with an extra two on licence.

Staffordshire Police described the offences as "sickening crimes".

Doyle, who called himself Paul, was convicted of three counts of raping a girl under the age of 13; three counts of assaulting a girl under the age of 13 by penetration, and two counts of causing a child to look at an image of sexual activity.

"We welcome this lengthy sentence," Det Con Martin Ottey said.

"We hope it encourages other victims and gives them the confidence to speak out."