A university student has been jailed for five years after being found guilty of rape.

The victim had visited Keele University last year and attended a pub quiz where Steven Christian was present, Staffordshire Police said.

Later that night he escorted her back to her room and raped her, police said.

The 20-year, of Solihull, was found guilty of rape of a woman 16 years of age or over, following a trial at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court.

Christian, of Raddington Drive, was cleared of further charges of rape, sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration.

Police said the victim had visited the university in September 2017 and gone to a number of talks and attended a quiz in the evening where Christian, known as Steve, was present.

After about 22:30 BST, the group she was with were sitting in a kitchen area within an accommodation building on the university campus, which was on the same floor as the bedrooms.

The group left the kitchen and helped one of their number back to his room.

As the door was shut she said she exchanged kisses with Christian, but told him to stop. He escorted her back to her room and raped her, police said.

Det Con Mick Hall, of Staffordshire Police, said he wanted to "commend the victim for having the courage to come forward and speak out".