Stoke-on-Trent house fire: Woman arrested on suspicion of arson
- 5 November 2018
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a house fire that saw two men taken to hospital.
The blaze took hold of a house in Bradbury Close in the Norton area of Stoke-on-Trent at about 17.20 GMT on Monday.
Staffordshire Police said the two men, both aged 19, suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital by ambulance.
The 42-year-old woman, from Stoke-on-Trent, remains in custody.
The force said the house was well alight when crews arrived.
Crews from #Longton #Sandyford and #Hanley are tackling a serious fire in a house in #Norton. pic.twitter.com/nl92w2a0FZ— Staffordshire Fire & Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) November 5, 2018
End of Twitter post by @StaffsFire