More than 30 firefighters were tackling a blaze at a Jaguar Land Rover premises overnight.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the site on Mustang Drive in Stafford at 19:46 GMT on Tuesday.

It said the fire involved two cars in a workshop, and about a third of the building was damaged.

No casualties were reported, but at the height of the fire six fire engines were at the scene.

Crews left the premises, which also includes a showroom, at about 06:00 on Wednesday.

They were due to return later for checks, the control room said.

Staffordshire Police had been informed of the fire, but said the cause of the blaze was not yet known.