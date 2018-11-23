Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Jamie Walker was jailed for 42 months for the assault in Stoke-on-Trent in June

A man has been jailed after sexually assaulting a teenager at a Pride event.

Staffordshire Police said the 14-year-old boy was attacked by Jamie Walker, 28, when he followed him into a toilet cubicle in Hanley Park in Stoke-on-Trent on 16 June.

At the city's crown court on Thursday, Walker, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 42 months, after being found guilty of four charges.

The force praised the boy's "bravery" in reporting the offence.

Det Con Ciaran McNulty said: "The experience for the teenage boy, who just wanted a fun day out with his friends, must have been terrifying.

"His bravery and determination to see this case through has been extremely admirable."

Walker was found guilty of two counts of sexual activity with a child, one count of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and a count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child.

He was made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years once released and will be on the Sex Offenders Register for life.