Image copyright Facebook Image caption Adrian McDonald told officers he had taken drugs, the inquest was told

A man who died in police custody after being Tasered was killed by cocaine toxicity and the stress of the incident, an inquest has found.

Adrian McDonald, 34, died in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, in 2014 after complaining to police of breathing difficulties.

In September 2017, two police officers were found guilty of misconduct.

A jury at the coroner's court at Hanley Town Hall, Stoke-on-Trent, returned a narrative verdict on Wednesday.

Footage from a police body-worn camera was played during the hearing, showing officers trying to gain access to a "barricaded" room at a property in Audley Road, on 22 December 2014.

He admitted to police he had taken drugs and appeared to be breathing heavily as officers asked him to "calm down", the jury heard.

'I can't breathe'

A Taser was discharged and Mr McDonald, originally from Huddersfield, was also bitten by a police dog.

He was taken to a police van and then became unresponsive. He died at the scene after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The inquest was told Mr McDonald had shouted "I can't breathe" from the back of the police van minutes before he lost consciousness.

Last year, Sgt Jason Bromley and Insp Richard Bills, both of Staffordshire Police, were accused of failure in duty of care.

Both were found guilty of misconduct, but not gross misconduct, and the panel ruled their actions did not contribute to his death.

The two officers received written warnings from the force.