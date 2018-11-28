Three men have denied dishonestly dealing in Anglo-Saxon and Viking artefacts.

The treasure, including gold and silver coins, gold bracelet, silver ingots and a crystal sphere, were found by metal detectorists in Herefordshire in 2015.

Not reporting items over 300 years old to the coroner breaches the Treasure Act.

The men, from Wales and East Sussex, appeared at Worcester Crown Court where they will face trial in September.

George Powell, 37, of Coulson Close, Pill, Newport; Layton Davies, 50, of Cardiff Road, Pontypridd; and Simon Wicks, 56, of Hawks Road, Hailsham, each deny a count of dealing dishonestly in tainted cultural objects.

No plea was entered by a fourth defendant Paul Wells, 59, of Newport Road, Rumney, Cardiff.

West Mercia Police has said its "complex" investigation had involved both local and national archaeological authorities and experts from the British Museum.

The collection was found in a village north of Leominster, the force said.