Image copyright Andy Coombes Image caption Residents said it was "unbelievable" Cannock did not have a Christmas tree

Residents of a town that could be left without a Christmas tree have urged the council and businesses to unite to get a festive centrepiece installed.

There is currently no Christmas tree in Cannock, Staffordshire, after funding cuts.

Residents said it was "unbelievable" the town did not have a tree.

Cannock Chase council said it was not responsible for providing a tree. The Forestry Commission has said it will donate two of its spruces.

It is understood a group of six local businesses are in negotiations to supply funding for a Christmas tree, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

The council said it was currently "actively supporting efforts to get a tree in place including necessary insurance cover".

Resident Andy Coombes, 50, who has lived in Cannock all his life, said: "It is completely unbelievable and quite pathetic really. Having a tree really brings the community together."

The Labour-run council said it gave up its responsibility for providing a tree and Christmas decorations last year when it handed responsibility over to the Cannock Chase Traders' Association.

The authority said it could only offer "limited support" and "government funding cuts" had led to "tough decisions" being made.

Something must be done

A council spokeswoman said: "Among the savings we had to make, was to no longer fund or install Christmas lights across 10 locations in the district, including in Cannock. This saved £33,590 a year. There was consultation at the time and this saving started for Christmas 2017."

Sheila Dunning from the traders' association said that many businesses were struggling to "afford to contribute as they were taking time to pay rents."

But she added: "Something must be done to get it (the tree) up."

A Forestry Commission spokesman said: "It was my understanding that Cannock Chase District Council were having some challenges in procuring a Christmas tree due to funding difficulties.

"We have offered the two Christmas trees to ensure that the local community do not go without a tree."