Three teens stabbed on way to party in Newcastle-Under-Lyme
Three teenagers were taken to hospital after being stabbed on their way to a party in Staffordshire.
The trio, aged between 17 and 19, were stabbed in Ashfields New Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.
Staffordshire Police said they were hunting a 6ft (1.8m) tall tracksuit-wearing man in connection with the incident.
Police have increased their presence in the area while investigations continue.
Police said a group of young people were on their way to a party when a man, aged in his 20s, joined the group and started arguing, before attacking three people.
None of the teenagers' injuries are thought to be life-threatening.
Firearms officers were sent to the scene and a police helicopter was also searching for the man.
Officers said a white man ran away from the scene. It is believed he has a beard and spoke with a local accent. He also wore a dark beanie hat and was carrying a rucksack or bag.