Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the three teenagers were stabbed in Ashfields New Road on Friday evening

Three teenagers were taken to hospital after being stabbed on their way to a party in Staffordshire.

The trio, aged between 17 and 19, were stabbed in Ashfields New Road, Newcastle-under-Lyme, at about 19:00 GMT on Friday.

Staffordshire Police said they were hunting a 6ft (1.8m) tall tracksuit-wearing man in connection with the incident.

Police have increased their presence in the area while investigations continue.

Police said a group of young people were on their way to a party when a man, aged in his 20s, joined the group and started arguing, before attacking three people.

None of the teenagers' injuries are thought to be life-threatening.

Firearms officers were sent to the scene and a police helicopter was also searching for the man.

Officers said a white man ran away from the scene. It is believed he has a beard and spoke with a local accent. He also wore a dark beanie hat and was carrying a rucksack or bag.