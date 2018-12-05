Image caption Police said "a large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive

Eleven people were arrested as dozens of police were called to deal with fans causing trouble at a local derby game in Stoke.

More than 150 officers were deployed to Vale Park during the Checkatrade Trophy tie between Port Vale and Stoke City under-21s teams on Tuesday night.

Police said seats, toilets and windows were broken in the away stand.

Police said "a large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive. Men aged 18 to 61 were arrested.

Those arrested, all from the north of Staffordshire, were being questioned about public order and violence offences.

Ch Supt Wayne Jones, of Staffordshire Police, described the incident as a "challenging" operation.

He said: "There was some despicable behaviour by a large number of fans, which has caused considerable damage to the away section of Vale Park.

"We are taking this very seriously and I expect there to be more arrests in the coming days as we examine CCTV coverage and gather evidence of the crimes committed."

Latest news and updates from the West Midlands