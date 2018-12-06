Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Staffordshire Police called the video filmed in the away end as "shocking"

Police investigating "despicable disorder" at a football derby have released a video of suspects destroying a toilet block.

The footage shows men chanting, damaging sinks and smashing windows at the match between Port Vale and Stoke City Under-21s at Vale Park on Tuesday night.

More than 150 officers were deployed to the stadium and 11 people arrested.

Police said "a large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive.

Skip Twitter post by @StaffsPolice #APPEAL Officers are continuing to investigate the large-scale public disorder at Vale Park last night and have issued this shocking footage of offenders vandalising the toilets at the club. If you know any of the men in the footage, please call us urgently on 101. pic.twitter.com/bTamU7wqjL — Staffordshire Police (@StaffsPolice) December 5, 2018 Report

Staffordshire Police called the video "shocking" and appealed for information on the identity of the men.

Det Ch Insp Rob Taylor said: "We have a duty to the local community and the loyal supporters of both clubs to act swiftly.

"We will ensure that all opportunities will be taken to identify those suspected of being involved in this despicable disorder and bring them to justice."

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption The force wants to identify the men in the video

Previously, Ch Supt Wayne Jones said his officers faced "shocking levels of hostility" on the night.

"The toilet block in the away stand was damaged badly," he said. "The cisterns and urinals were smashed off the wall, windows were damaged and there was an attempt to set fire to the toilet block."

Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Staffordshire Police said "we have a duty to the local community and the loyal supporters of both clubs to act swiftly"

It comes after two men were charged with using threatening or abusive language.

Six other men were released pending further inquiries.