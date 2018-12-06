Image caption Police have said "a large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive

Three more arrests have been made by police investigating "despicable disorder" at a football match.

A "large section" of Stoke City fans were disruptive during the under-21s match at Port Vale on Tuesday, Staffordshire Police said.

Eleven people were arrested on the night, two of whom have been charged.

The three men were arrested "in quick succession" in Stoke-on-Trent after officers received tip-offs from the public, the force said.

The first arrest was made at about 15:40 GMT in Blurton. A 30-year-old man from the city was held on suspicion of violent disorder and criminal damage.

A 34-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested in Bucknall and a 31-year-old man from the city was held in Kidsgrove - both on suspicion of violent disorder.

Of the 11 arrested on Tuesday, two men have been charged with using threatening or abusive language.

The other nine were held on suspicion of offences including violent disorder: seven of whom have been released under investigation, one was released with no further action and one was given a community resolution.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Shocking' footage of fans smashing toilets at Vale Park

Earlier, police released a video of suspects destroying a toilet block in the away end at Vale Park. The footage shows men chanting, damaging sinks and smashing windows.

Vale won the Checkatrade Trophy match 4-0 and nearly 4,000 visiting fans were in a crowd of 7,940.

More than 150 officers were deployed to the stadium.

