Image copyright Hansons Image caption The Magneto Electro Machine for nervous diseases was patented in 1854

An electric shock machine is among a treasure trove of 200 items being auctioned from a scientist's gadget collection.

The Magneto Electro Machine for nervous diseases, patented in 1854, claims to cure a host of ills including gangrene and spinal deformities.

The collection was amassed by Dr John Patrick Wilson and is a window into the history of electronics.

It includes Morse code machines, antique headphones and hearing aids.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Dr Wilson, a lecturer at Keele University, had amassed 200 gadgets

Dr Wilson died two years ago at the age of 81, and his wife Gillian has decided to sell the machine to stop it "gathering dust".

The physics lecturer from Newcastle-under-Lyme became fascinated at an early age with how machines worked and dedicated hours to collecting scientific items, taking them apart and then putting them back together.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption The direction in the lid of the machine advise on how to use electric shocks to cure toothache

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Dr Wilson and his family "all had a go" on the shock machine

"He liked to know how things worked," Mrs Wilson said.

"It was something he was fascinated with from childhood. There are pictures of him playing with oil lamps when he was a little boy."

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Dr Wilson pictured playing with an oil lamp as a child

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Patients grip the handles while a crank is turned to generate the shock

The electric shock machine is expected to fetch up to £50 when it goes under the hammer on 17 December at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire.