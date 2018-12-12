Image caption Police said "a large section" of Stoke City fans had been disruptive

Stoke City will help pay for repairs at Port Vale's stadium, after trouble broke out at a derby.

The Championship club has agreed to donate to money towards the repair of Vale Park, which was damaged at a match between the clubs' Under-21 teams on 4 December, Port Vale said.

Police said "a large section of Stoke fans had been disruptive".

Seats, toilets and windows were broken in the away stand.

In a statement, the League Two outfit said: "Stoke City have agreed to donate their share of the net proceeds from the gate towards the cost of repairs.

"Port Vale chairman Norman Smurthwaite, would like to thank Stoke City for this kind gesture."

The club did not reveal the amount to be paid.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said considerable damage was caused to the away stand by fans of the Championship club

More than 150 officers were deployed to Vale Park during the Checkatrade Trophy fixture.

Staffordshire Police described the disorder as "despicable".

Fourteen arrests were made last week and the force said two were made on Wednesday.

Port Vale said it would focus on repairing the damage before the game with Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.