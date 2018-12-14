Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marcus O'Dell was dismissed from West Midlands Police last month after his guilty plea

A former police officer who admitted voyeurism has been given a suspended sentence and placed on the sex offenders register.

Sgt Marcus O'Dell, 46, previously pleaded guilty at Cannock Magistrates' Court to observing a person doing a private act.

He was sentenced at Stafford Crown Court to four months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

O'Dell was dismissed from West Midlands Police last month.

A force special case panel ruled he should leave his role for gross misconduct and his guilty plea, police said.

O'Dell, of Marston Road, Stafford, was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work, pay £340 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

He is also subject to a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Two counts of common assault were dismissed.

