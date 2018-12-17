Image copyright Google Image caption Neal Hopkins pleaded guilty to 26 sexual offences against children during a hearing at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court

A man has been remanded in custody after admitting a string of serious sexual offences against children.

Neal Hopkins, of Stone Road, Stoke-on-Trent, admitted 26 charges at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, including paying for sexual services of a boy.

The charges relate to incidents in the Stoke-on-Trent, Derbyshire, Worcestershire and Yorkshire areas, Staffordshire Police said.

Hopkins, 46, will be sentenced at the crown court on 21 January.

He admitted 15 counts of sexual activity with a boy under the age of 16 and paying for sexual services of a boy, aged between 13 and 15.

He also admitted two counts of causing or inciting a child under 16 to engage in sexual activity, one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity and causing or inciting a child aged 13 to 17 to engage in sexual activity.

Hopkins also pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images, two counts of taking indecent photos of a child and one count of distributing indecent photos of a child.

He denied two counts of sexual activity with a boy under 16.