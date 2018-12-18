Image copyright Rob Bowker Image caption Rob Bowker said he was asked to leave Smyths Toys in Tamworth

A man dressed as Santa Claus said he was asked to leave a toy shop while buying presents.

Rob Bowker and Santa's Little Helpers were using £1,500 donated by people in Tamworth to buy toys for four families in Smyths on the Ventura retail park.

However, he said he was escorted out by security, despite explaining why he was there.

Smyths Toys said he was with a photographer taking pictures without permission, which Mr Bowker denies.

Mr Bowker said it was the second year he had run a collection for families who have ill children.

He said he was told one child would be at the store on Monday, when the families were picking the gifts, and decided to say hello.

However, he was approached by a security guard who asked him to leave.

When he spoke to a manager, she told him he was not allowed to take photographs.

"I said 'I'm not here to take any photographs, I'm here to buy the toys for the children,'" Mr Bowker said.

He said he had only intended to take pictures outside, to show to people who donated, but was approached by a shopper who asked to take a picture with her baby on her mobile phone.

Image caption Mr Bowker said he has "no row" with the shop and hopes to return for next year's appeal

Mr Bowker said he had "no row" with the shop and still intended to return next year.

Smyths said: "The customer arrived at the store with a photographer who was taking photographs with him.

"Our own ethics - and today's legal requirements - require that any photography of children in our store be fully authorised."

Smyths also said it has offered to donate toys to Birmingham Children's Hospital as a gesture of goodwill.

