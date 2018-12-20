Image copyright David Brookes Image caption Labour has called for a public apology over the posts

A councillor has apologised after sharing a social media post about voter ID plans which pictured people from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Staffordshire county councillor David Brookes said the posts "could be considered to be offensive".

The post said: "Labour is supporting a legal challenge to voter ID checks....Can't think why" with photographs of Labour campaigners.

Labour councillors have said they want a public apology.

Voter ID cards are due to be introduced in some local elections next year and Labour are backing a challenge to those trials.

Conservative Mr Brookes, who represents Uttoxeter Town, shared the post on Facebook about two weeks ago, the Burton and Uttoxeter Labour Party said.

Staffordshire County Council and Burton and Uttoxeter Conservatives have been approached to comment.

Mr Brookes, a dairy farmer, said in a statement that he "apologises unreservedly" for sharing the posts.

He said: "It was not my intention to cause any offence and I will be more careful in the future."

Tariq Hussain, a community leader in Burton, said: "By sharing what he did on Facebook, is irresponsible, inappropriate and total unacceptable for somebody of his position."

Paul Walker, chair of the Burton and Uttoxeter Labour Party said: "This kind of politics of hatred needs to be opposed.

Mr Brookes could face a county council standards inquiry while the leaders of all the main mosques in Burton are also calling for a formal public apology.