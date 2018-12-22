Image copyright Google Image caption The event was due to run until 4 January 2019 at Beacon Park according to online listings

A Winter Wonderland attraction has closed after the company running it became insolvent.

The Lichfield attraction included an ice rink, outdoor cinema and fairground rides along with more than 40 stalls selling hot and cold food and drinks.

The Wonderland at Beacon Park was due to run from 14 December to 4 January 2019 according to online listings.

An insolvency firm was dealing with the business affairs of the company, a statement released online said.

In the statement posted on its website, company Café International Limited trading as Lichfield Winter Wonderland said it was "very disappointed to advise that due to unforeseen circumstances the attraction has been forced to close with immediate effect".

It added that customers who wished to seek a refund should contact the UK Cards Association.

Lichfield District Council said it had been notified of the cancellation of the event.

Skip Twitter post by @Lichfield_DC Café International, the organisers of Lichfield Winter Wonderland, have notified us that all Winter Wonderland events in Beacon Park have been cancelled. More information is available on their website https://t.co/JHzUdPqxP7 including advice for ticket holders. — Lichfield District Council (@Lichfield_DC) December 20, 2018 Report

Local businesses responded by saying they were organising alternative events.

Skip Twitter post by @LichFoodFest Following the news that the Lichfield Winter Wonderland closed yesterday - Local businesses and venues around the City have been working in the background to offer a pop up event tomorrow afternoon.



More details will follow throughout the day - we'll put smiles back on 👨‍👩‍👧 faces — Lichfield Food Fest (@LichFoodFest) December 21, 2018 Report

Lichfield Business Improvement District said it was working with Lichfield Cathedral colleagues and others to illuminate the cathedral for families affected by the closure.

Jon Arrowsmith who runs company Cockerhip Creative, the firm behind the Lichfield Food Festival said: "We want to turn something negative into a positive.

"We're putting on a special illumination display of the cathedral and creating a Santa's grotto for the children on Saturday.

"It's not fair for the 300 people or so who have bought tickets to the Wonderland to be disappointed."

A wind down of the Wonderland's affairs is being carried out by insolvency firm Libertas Associates Limited.

The firm said it had been "inundated with inquiries" and was "not able to send out a personal response".