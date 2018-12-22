Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was hit on Watling Street, near to the crossroads of Watling Street, Two Gates and Dosthill Road

A 90-year-old man has died after a hit and run close to a crossroads in Staffordshire.

The man, who has not yet been named, was knocked down in Watling Street, near the crossroads of Watling Street, Two Gates and Dosthill Road in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.

Staffordshire Police said the man was hit by "a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a people carrier".

Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.