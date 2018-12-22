90-year-old man dies in Tamworth hit and run
- 22 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 90-year-old man has died after a hit and run close to a crossroads in Staffordshire.
The man, who has not yet been named, was knocked down in Watling Street, near the crossroads of Watling Street, Two Gates and Dosthill Road in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.
Staffordshire Police said the man was hit by "a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly a people carrier".
Officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.