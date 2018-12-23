Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was hit on Watling Street, near to its junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road

A man has been arrested over the death of a 90-year-old man who was struck by a car in a hit and run in Staffordshire.

The man was knocked down in Watling Street in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.

It happened near the junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road.

Staffordshire Police said a 48-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also suspected of perverting the course of justice.