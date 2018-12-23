Stoke & Staffordshire

Man arrested over Tamworth hit and run death

  • 23 December 2018
Watling Street, near to crossroads of Watling Street, Two Gates and Dosthill Road in Tamworth Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was hit on Watling Street, near to its junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road

A man has been arrested over the death of a 90-year-old man who was struck by a car in a hit and run in Staffordshire.

The man was knocked down in Watling Street in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.

It happened near the junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road.

Staffordshire Police said a 48-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also suspected of perverting the course of justice.

