Man arrested over Tamworth hit and run death
- 23 December 2018
A man has been arrested over the death of a 90-year-old man who was struck by a car in a hit and run in Staffordshire.
The man was knocked down in Watling Street in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on Friday.
It happened near the junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road.
Staffordshire Police said a 48-year-old man from Tamworth was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He is also suspected of perverting the course of justice.