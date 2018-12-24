Stoke & Staffordshire

Homophobic graffiti sprayed on 26 vehicles in Chadsmoor

  • 24 December 2018
CCTV image released by police Image copyright Staffordshire Police
Image caption Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to about the graffiti

A total of 26 cars and vans have been daubed with homophobic graffiti in a Staffordshire village, police said.

Walls and garages were also spray-painted in Chadsmoor near Cannock in the early hours of Sunday.

Staffordshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with the graffiti.

Various streets were hit including Curlew Hill, Kelvin Drive and Huntington Terrace, a force spokesman added.

Police put on increased patrols on Sunday night and urged anyone with information to call 101.

Image copyright Google
Image caption Kelvin Drive was among roads where graffiti was sprayed

