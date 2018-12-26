Image copyright PDSA/PA Image caption Cleo (left) and Cobi were left in a life-threatening condition after eating old potatoes from a compost caddy

A warning has been issued to pet owners after two dogs fell ill by eating old potatoes raided from compost.

Lurchers Cleo and Cobi were left in a life-threatening condition after eating from a locked compost caddy in a shed at their owner's home in Crewe, Cheshire.

Both recovered, but had to undergo intensive care.

The PDSA has now warned other owners to keep pets away from food compost due to potentially fatal toxins.

Senior PDSA vet Andrew Hunt said: "As foods rot, the mould that occurs can produce compounds called mycotoxins.

"These are naturally occurring substances and while some types can be beneficial, such as penicillin, others can be highly toxic to both humans and animals."

The dogs were taken to the charity's Stoke-on-Trent pet hospital, where they had medication to reduce fits and an intravenous infusion to combat the effects of the toxins, and were put on drips.

Owner Ash Beresford, aged 24, said: "I came home to find Cobi shaking with her eyes glazed over, and Cleo was unconscious.

"I knew immediately that something was very wrong, and then I spotted the empty compost caddy."

Mr Beresford, who has since raised money for the PDSA, added: "At one point I was advised to say my goodbyes as it wasn't certain that they would pull through.

"When I got the call early the next morning to say they were out of danger, I can't even begin to describe the relief I felt."