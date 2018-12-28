Image copyright Kathy Coe Image caption Kathy Coe believes refuges for abuse victims are vital

An abuse survivor who set up a domestic violence helpline from her spare room has been appointed MBE after she helped more than 30,000 other victims.

Kathy Coe, from Burntwood, Staffordshire, set up Pathway Project in 1993 to help sufferers of abuse.

"There were very few services when I finally managed to escape," she said, prompting her decision to make sure other survivors had better support.

The 66-year-old has been recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours list.

"Domestic abuse was hidden," Ms Coe said.

"We were told it didn't really happen, but people just didn't come forward because they knew there wasn't any help.

"I remember thinking the only way out was if one of us died, I thought, 'should I kill myself?' but I couldn't because of the children."

'Horrible experience'

Her services to victims started small - a helpline she ran out of her spare bedroom in Lichfield from 1993 - but she has now supported more than 30,000 people.

It was difficult, she said, because "I was facing all the things I'd gone through on a daily basis".

"But it was therapeutic to do something positive with such a horrible experience."

The following year, she opened her first refuge. "It was very small, a three-bedroom bungalow, but it was a start."

In 25 years, she has noticed changes and said pressure on other services means the charity sees an increasing number of people struggling with mental health issues and substance abuse as well as younger victims - some just 13 years old.

