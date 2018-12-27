Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was hit on Watling Street, near to its junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road

A 90-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run crash has been named by police.

Isaac Wright was knocked down in Watling Street near the junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on 21 December.

Mr Wright, from Atherstone in Warwickshire, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation.