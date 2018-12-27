Stoke & Staffordshire

Man killed in Tamworth hit-and-run named by police

  • 27 December 2018
Watling Street, near to crossroads of Watling Street, Two Gates and Dosthill Road Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the man was hit on Watling Street, near to its junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road

A 90-year-old man who died after a hit-and-run crash has been named by police.

Isaac Wright was knocked down in Watling Street near the junction with Two Gates and Dosthill Road in Tamworth at about 22:45 GMT on 21 December.

Mr Wright, from Atherstone in Warwickshire, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

A 48-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation.

