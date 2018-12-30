Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption The firm Solus Coaches confirmed the fire involved its vehicles

A total of 10 coaches have been destroyed in a blaze at a garage, the fire service has said.

Six crews tackled the fire at Apollo Auto Centre, Lichfield Road Industrial Estate in Tamworth, on Saturday.

Solus Coaches said some of its vehicles were among those destroyed but it did not yet know how many.

Rob Horton, of Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service, said the cause appeared to be accidental but investigations were continuing.

No-one was injured, he said.

Solus Coaches has contracts with Staffordshire and Warwickshire County Councils taking pupils to school and swimming, its website said.

It is also part of the transport network for colleges and academies, and carries Tamworth Football Club players and supporters, as well as sponsoring the team.

Crews from both West Midlands and Staffordshire fire services were called to the scene at 13:30 GMT and the fire was "brought under control within two hours," Mr Horton said.

But 10 coaches "fully involved" in the fire were destroyed.

"The vehicles were close together, about a foot apart, so the fire quickly spread to involve three or four coaches," he said.

"But people managed to move about 12 vehicles, including five coaches which saved them and created a fire break."

An adjacent building was also severely damaged in places.

CCTV footage examined at the site did not show anyone at the scene ahead of the fire so it was "not looking like a deliberate fire" but investigations were ongoing, he added.

The smoke plume from the blaze could be seen for miles and people were urged to avoid the area.