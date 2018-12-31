Image copyright Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service Image caption Smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away

A fire which engulfed a garage and destroyed 10 coaches could have been caused by an electrical fault, the fire service has said.

Six crews tackled the flames at Lichfield Road Industrial Estate in Tamworth on Saturday.

Staffordshire Fire Service has reviewed CCTV footage and said no one was seen in the hour leading up to the blaze.

"That pushes us towards possibly an electrical fire," station manager Rob Horton said.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Company Solus Coaches said previously that while its vehicles were affected, it was "business as usual" and none of its bookings had been hit.

Image caption Solus Coaches said other firms had offered to help cover its bookings

As well as the coaches, an adjacent building was severely damaged.