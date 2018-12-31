Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption RSPCA hunt man who abandoned dog in Trentham

Rap star Snoop Dogg is among hundreds of people offering a home to a dog who was filmed being abandoned in Stoke-on-Trent.

The Staffordshire bull terrier was named "Snoop" by vets after being left by the side of a road a week before Christmas.

Millions of people watched the "heartbreaking" CCTV footage, including the dog's rapper namesake.

Comedian Sue Perkins also offered the pooch "a loving home in a heartbeat".

Staffie Snoop was left with his bed at the corner of Timor Grove and Pacific Road in Trentham on 17 December.

CCTV footage from a nearby home shows a man taking the dog out of a car, unclipping his lead and running back to the vehicle before leaving.

Snoop is seen jumping up at the car window, trying to get the man's attention.

The RSPCA is still trying to trace the man.

The RSPCA said there had been "hundreds of people wanting to rehome" the Staffie.

However, he is not yet up for adoption while the animal charity investigates the abandonment.

Speaking to the Daily Star, Snoop Dogg said it was a "heartbreaking" situation and there was always space at the "Casa de Snoop" in Los Angeles for his namesake.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said the organisation was so grateful to all the millions of people who had shared Snoop's story across the world.

She told the BBC: "Snoop is such a loveable character and enjoys being around people and gets on well with other dogs.

"He just loves getting close to people, sitting between their legs and having cuddles, and is certainly enjoying lots of love and affection from our staff.

"We have been overwhelmed by the hundreds of supportive messages for Snoop and all the people who have offered to give him a home, including some well-known faces such as rapper Snoop Dogg, comedian Sue Perkins and journalist Andrew Neil."

The RSPCA said once their investigation is complete anyone interested in adopting Snoop can make their applications via the the RSPCA's Find a Pet database, where they will also find lots of other dogs - including 70 Staffies like Snoop - looking for new homes.