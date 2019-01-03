Image caption Police have said "a large section" of Stoke City fans were disruptive

A further 10 arrests have been made over disorder at a football derby game.

Seats, toilets and windows were broken in the away stand, when Port Vale played Stoke City Under-21s at Vale Park on 4 December.

Two of the 10 arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, a 25-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent and a 56-year-old man from Uttoxeter, were in custody, police said.

The other eight have been bailed while inquiries continue.

Three of those are from Stoke-on-Trent, two men aged 36 and 34 and a 17-year-old boy, with five coming from Newcastle, two 29-year-old men along with men aged 30, 23 and 18.

Officers made arrests after information was received from the public, the Staffordshire force said.

Image copyright West Midlands Police Image caption Police said considerable damage had been caused to the away stand by Stoke fans

Police have previously said "a large section" of Stoke fans "had been disruptive".

More than 150 officers were deployed to Vale Park during the Checkatrade Trophy fixture.

