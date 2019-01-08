Stoke & Staffordshire

Woman dies following Tamworth house fire

  • 8 January 2019

A woman has died in hospital following a house fire in Staffordshire.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the fire in Tamworth at about 17:45 GMT on Sunday.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Sadly we can confirm that a 55-year-old woman has died in hospital following a fire on Parkfield Close."

The force and fire service, who have begun a joint investigation, said the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious.

Det Con Jamie Harris earlier thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.

