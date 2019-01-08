Woman dies following Tamworth house fire
A woman has died in hospital following a house fire in Staffordshire.
The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition after the fire in Tamworth at about 17:45 GMT on Sunday.
A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Sadly we can confirm that a 55-year-old woman has died in hospital following a fire on Parkfield Close."
The force and fire service, who have begun a joint investigation, said the cause of the fire was not thought to be suspicious.
Det Con Jamie Harris earlier thanked members of the public who assisted at the scene.