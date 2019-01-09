Image copyright Anton Lippek Image caption Police have closed the northbound carriageway between junctions 15 and 16

Part of the M6 has been closed after a number of people were found in the back of a lorry stopped by police.

Motorists have reported being stuck in standstill traffic since about 16:00 GMT after the vehicle was stopped near Keele services.

Staffordshire Police declared a major incident and warned drivers to find alternative routes.

A man has been arrested the force said it "will be liaising with colleagues in immigration enforcement".

'People escaped'

The motorway was initially closed in both directions amid reports of large-scale police activity.

Driver Danny Ellis said he saw 30 to 40 police cars pass him on the northbound side of the motorway, and said three or four lorries were stopped and searched.

"We were told for safety to get back in our cars and lock them," he said.

"We were told a lot of people escaped and ran from the back of these lorries."

The 30-year-old telecoms worker said he could see men on the ground being treated by paramedics.

Another eyewitness told BBC Radio Stoke he saw police stopping lorries on the motorway.

"They pulled a white trailer up on the side and they were shouting 'are they in here?'", he said.

"The driver opened the vehicle and I just watched 15 of them come out."

"I did see a few run up the motorway and the police gave chase. Both of those people were brought back."



The northbound carriageway, between junctions 15 and 16, remains closed.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Midlands Ambulance Service are also at the scene, police added.

Motorists have faced huge tailbacks on the road, including hundreds of Burton Albion supporters.

They face missing the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City - one of the biggest games in the club's history.

Highways England advised people to avoid the area and follow diversions where possible.

