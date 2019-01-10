Stoke-on-Trent fire: Man dead and 10 treated after house blaze
A man has died and 10 other people have been treated by paramedics after a fire at a house.
The blaze at the property on the B5041 London Road in Stoke-on-Trent started at about 23:50 GMT on Wednesday.
Two women and a man were taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries but all other patients were discharged at the scene.
The fire was confined to one room in a three-storey house which has been converted into flats.
Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews attended the scene and the blaze was put out by 01:51.
"The fire was contained to one room in the three-storey building, which is a licensed house of multiple occupancy," a spokesman added.
"There was some smoke damage caused to other rooms."
An investigation team has returned to the scene this morning, the fire service said.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Sadly it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save one occupant, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene."