Image copyright Google Image caption The fire was at a house on the B5041 London Road

A man has died and 10 other people have been treated by paramedics after a fire at a house.

The blaze at the property on the B5041 London Road in Stoke-on-Trent started at about 23:50 GMT on Wednesday.

Two women and a man were taken to hospital suffering from minor injuries but all other patients were discharged at the scene.

The fire was confined to one room in a three-storey house which has been converted into flats.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said three crews attended the scene and the blaze was put out by 01:51.

"The fire was contained to one room in the three-storey building, which is a licensed house of multiple occupancy," a spokesman added.

"There was some smoke damage caused to other rooms."

An investigation team has returned to the scene this morning, the fire service said.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "Sadly it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save one occupant, a man, and he was confirmed dead on scene."