A man arrested as he arrived at Birmingham Airport has been charged with possessing a firearm.

Thomas Kavanagh, 51, from Tamworth, Staffordshire, was detained on Saturday as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation.

Two men, aged 20 and 19, who were arrested alongside Mr Kavanagh, have been released under investigation.

Mr Kavanagh is in custody and will appear at North Staffordshire Magistrates Court on Monday.

The NCA was assisted by Staffordshire Police and Gardai during the operation, which was investigating the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.