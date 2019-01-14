Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the crash happened outside the Chandni Cottage restaurant

A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collision with a car in Stoke-on-Trent.

Martin Barker, 50, from the city, died on Saturday morning after the crash in Draycott at about 17:15 GMT on Friday, police said.

Mr Barker's Kawasaki motorcycle crashed with an Audi A5 on Uttoxeter Road.

PC Matt Lovatt said: "This is a well-used road and I would ask motorists who may have dashcam footage or witnessed the collision to contact us."