Image copyright Getty Images

A council is providing free sanitary products in all of its toilets.

Stoke-on-Trent City Council has placed the items in staff and public facilities in all of its 180 buildings.

Charity Period Power has donated 360 packs of sanitary towels and 180 packs of tampons, with the local authority set to replenish stocks when needed.

Council leader Ann James said the move meant no-one would "have to face the embarrassment of asking for help if they are caught out by their period".

"When you speak to food banks, they are seeing a need for these items but they weren't always being provided because people were embarrassed to ask for them," she said.

The provision would mean people accessing the authority's buildings - including "homeless people or those facing other challenges" - would no longer face the awkward situation.

Councillor Ruth Rosenau said: "This is about the council showing it is addressing the needs of the community.

"If schools are asking for our help because the girls need menstrual products, then obviously their mums and carers probably do as well."

Period Power also supplies over 80 schools in the region with sanitary items.

The Scottish government has committed another £4m to offer free products in various buildings, while councillors in Leeds have pushed for schools and libraries in the city to offer the same service.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.