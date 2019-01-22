Image copyright Reuters Image caption The firm said more people were choosing to buy policies online

Almost 400 jobs could go through the planned closure of the Stoke-on-Trent branch of insurance firm Ageas.

A reorganisation of six sites run by the company in England means a call centre at a leased office on Trentham Lakes "does not fit" and will close.

A company spokesman said more customers were buying policies online.

Staff will start a 45-day consultation on Monday over a proposal to close the office at the end of June 2020. Some employees will be able to relocate.

In a statement, the firm said investing in technology to become more efficient meant fewer employees were needed while it had retained "a substantial amount of workspace and facilities".

"We have decided it makes sense to prioritise the sites that we own in Eastleigh, Bournemouth and Gloucester, and retain leased offices in the major cities of London and Manchester," the statement continued.

"Sadly, our Stoke office doesn't fit this new plan and therefore we have made the tough decision to start a consultation to close this office at the end of June 2020."

"This is clearly very difficult news for our employees and our priority is to support them through what we know is an unsettling time," the statement added.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.