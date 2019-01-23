Image copyright PA Image caption Staffordshire County Council proposed getting rid of lollipop patrols to save money

Plans to get rid of lollipop crossing patrols across Staffordshire have been reversed after parents started a petition to save them.

Staffordshire County Council had said the cuts would save £1.4m a year, but a one-off government payment has now helped stop the funding gap.

About 7,000 people signed a petition to save the crossing patrols, and the council said it had "listened".

One parent, Janina Barnett, said it was a "great relief".

"This decision has, at its core, the safety of our children crossing busy roads in the mornings and afternoons," she said.

Image caption Parents said it was a "relief" to know their children would be safe crossing roads

However she also has concerns that the council "might revoke [the funding] in the future".

Ms Barnett's three children attend St Luke's Church of England Academy in Endon where head teacher Phil Wright said "the process needs to start now of looking at what a long term solution might be".

Cllr Helen Fischer, cabinet member for highways and transport, said it was "clear from the consultations that our residents and schools really valued the patrols".

"We've listened and we're acting on that," she said.

However she also said it will cost the council £1.4m each year to continue the patrols.

'Victory'

The authority faces a shortfall of £35m and council leader Philip Atkins said they "can no longer do or fund everything they once liked to do.... and we are being honest about what we can continue to fund".

The council received approximately £9m from the government for highways and £6m for social care, easing the pressure on the council's budget.

The petition to stop the cuts was set up by Jill Salt from Biddulph, who described the u-turn as a "victory".

A rally planned for this weekend in Stafford to protest council cuts will still go ahead, however, as "the fight goes on" to save services in areas such as libraries and rural transport, Ms Salt said.

