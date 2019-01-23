Image caption Staffordshire Police said it is not treating the death as suspicious

A rough sleeper has died on the street days after he was given emergency help, a homeless charity said.

"Nothing could be done" to save the man, who was found behind the Potteries Museum and Art Gallery in Stoke-on-Trent on Tuesday morning, paramedics said.

Help for the Homeless said he had come to them a few days prior with only "the clothes on his body".

Staffordshire Police said the death is not being treated as suspicious.

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to a man in cardiac arrest on Warner Street at about 08:30 GMT.

In a post on Facebook, Help for the Homeless, based at The Church of the Saviour in Chell Heath, said it had provided the man with a tent, sleeping bag and winter clothes on Friday.

It said it had "lit a candle" in his memory.

Councillor Randy Conteh, Stoke-on-Trent City Council's cabinet member for housing, communities and safer city, said: "We are aware of this tragic death and are working with our partners in the police and other agencies to find out what happened.

"We and our partners are committed to reducing homelessness and rough sleeping in the city, and there is a wide range of services available."

Image caption Floral tributes have been left at the scene

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.