Image copyright Staffordshire Police Image caption Garyth Twiselton has been jailed for 12 years

A "dangerous sexual predator" was jailed for 12 years over a string of "truly appalling" acts, a court heard.

Garyth Twiselton, 32, incited children as young as nine to perform indecent acts on a webcam site and recorded voyeuristic movies of four-year-olds.

He admitted 13 sex-related offences and acknowledged his behaviour was "unacceptable".

Twiselton also ejaculated into a woman's cup of tea before she drank it, Stafford Crown Court was told.

The defendant, of Lordwell Road, Burton-upon-Trent, Staffordshire, recorded a video which showed him performing a sex act and then stirring the tea.

But he later told the victim what he had done and told police part of his motivation was to "humiliate" her.

The woman said in a victim impact statement she was left feeling "invaded, violated, betrayed, shocked and distraught" and Judge Michael Chambers QC said it was "truly appalling".

Image caption A judge branded Twiselton a 'dangerous sexual predator' at Stafford Crown Court

Twiselton fitted secret cameras in a bedroom and bathroom of a house, a coffee shop's customer toilet and a restaurant's staff changing area, which captured films and images of unsuspecting women getting undressed.

He made secret video recordings of families in leisure centre changing rooms, which produced footage of children as young as four, the court heard.

Twiselton had 14,488 indecent images of children - including 1,317 of the most serious category -on computers and devices at home, the hearing was told.

The offences took place between 2012 and 2017.

He pleaded guilty to a sex assault, five counts of voyeurism, and causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

He also admitted two counts of taking indecent photographs, three counts of possessing indecent images and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images.

Twiselton's barrister, Steve Hennessey, said his client wanted to "change".

"He's already acknowledged his behaviour is totally unacceptable," he said.

Judge Chambers told the defendant "you are a dangerous sexual predator from whom the public must be protected".

He added: "As of the present time, you present a very high risk. In my view, you are a dangerous offender.

"Most of the offences were planned and pre-meditated."

Twiselton, who was ordered to sign the sex offenders' register and was made a subject of a sexual harm prevention order, was told he must serve a minimum of seven years behind bars before he would be eligible for parole.

