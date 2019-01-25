Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in The Strand, Longton

A man who kicked a parking warden in the head and knocked three of his teeth out has been jailed for 20 months.

Grant Saville, 27, received a ticket for parking in a disabled bay before the attack in The Strand in Longton, Staffordshire, on 19 August.

The warden was attacked as he tried to escape, Stoke-on-Trent City Council said.

Saville, of Weston Road, Weston Coyney, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He had been issued with a penalty charge notice for parking in a disabled bay without a blue badge, the council said.

The warden's bodycam footage, shown at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court, captured Saville threatening violence after finding the ticket when he returned to his car.

The council said the warden tried to escape to his work van and tripped over on to the floor, before Saville kicked him in the head and knocked out his teeth.

He required hospital treatment and has ongoing dental care, they added.

The council branded the attack on its employee "thuggish" and praised members of the public who intervened.

Its city director David Sidaway said: "We have a zero-tolerance policy towards abuse and will not tolerate any type of assault against our staff.

"The sentence that has been passed by the court sends out a very strong message about this totally unacceptable behaviour."

