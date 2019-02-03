Image copyright Highways England Image caption Heavy recovery vehicles were able to tow the lorry from the ditch

A broken-down lorry on the M6 has caused six miles of traffic tailbacks.

The lorry left the road and got stuck in a ditch at about 11:30 GMT between junctions 14 and 15 on the northbound carriageway near Stoke-on-Trent.

Highways England sent two recovery vehicles to extract it from the grass verge.

It said there were delays of about half an hour, and urged people travelling through Staffordshire to allow extra time for their journeys.

Image copyright Highways England Image caption The lorry came off the road and got stuck at about 11:30 GMT

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, and sign up for local news updates direct to your phone.