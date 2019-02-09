Image copyright Police handout Image caption (L-R) Keegan, Tilly Rose, Olly and Riley died in the blaze in the early hours of Tuesday

Two people arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by gross negligence following a house fire that killed four children have been released on bail.

Staffordshire Police said the 24-year-old woman and a man, 28, were bailed "while inquiries continue".

Riley Holt, eight, Keegan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, died in the blaze in Highfields, Stafford, on Tuesday.

Police have urged the public not to speculate on what may have happened.

In a statement, the force said: "The man and woman arrested are living at an address out of the area".

They were detained by officers at about 13:30 GMT on Friday.

The children's 24-year-old mother, Natalie Unitt, and her 28-year-old partner, Chris Moulton, leapt from a first-floor window with the siblings' two-year-old brother, Jack.

They did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

A fundraising page for the family has since raised almost £30,000 - with more than 1,900 people donating.