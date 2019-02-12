Image caption Thomas Kavanagh had just returned from a family holiday in Mexico with his wife and children before his arrest at the airport on 12 January

A man has denied possessing an illegal stun gun disguised as a torch.

Thomas Kavanagh, from Tamworth, was detained at Birmingham Airport last month as part of a National Crime Agency investigation.

He was charged after Ireland's National Police and Security Service and police searched his home and found the pink firearm on a kitchen cupboard.

The Irish national, 51, denied possessing a disguised firearm and was released on bail.

He is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court for a trial on 8 July.

The married father-of-six had just returned from a family holiday in Mexico with his wife and children before his arrest on 12 January.

A 20-year-old man arrested alongside Mr Kavanagh, of Sutton Road, Mile Oak, at the airport has been released under investigation.

A third man, aged 19, was also arrested and later released under investigation, the NCA said.

